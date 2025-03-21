This Air Jordan 11 "Miami Dolphins" Sample Is A South Beach Grail

BY Ben Atkinson 37 Views
air-jordan-11-miami-dolphins-sample-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
Take a detailed look at the ultra-rare Air Jordan 11 "Miami Dolphins" Sample, made for Ballers in 2016 with only 3 pairs in existence.

The Air Jordan 11 "Miami Dolphins" Sample is one of the rarest colorways of the iconic silhouette. This exclusive design was originally created as a look-see sample in 2016 for the HBO series Ballers. The Jordan 11 has a deep history in sneaker culture, first debuting in 1995 and becoming a defining piece of Michael Jordan’s return to basketball. Its mix of premium patent leather and sleek design made it an instant classic. This particular sample features a striking aqua blue upper with bright orange Jumpman branding. The color scheme directly nods to the Miami Dolphins, giving the sneaker a unique South Beach energy.

White laces and a translucent outsole complete the look, maintaining the Jordan 11’s signature aesthetic while standing out with bold new details. Only three pairs of this sample were ever made, making it one of the most elusive Air Jordan 11s in existence. The provided images showcase the sneaker in all its detail. The high-quality shots emphasize the glossy patent leather, the textured mesh upper, and the vibrant orange branding. Given its rarity and backstory, this is a grail-level sneaker for collectors. While it was never released to the public, its legend lives on in sneaker circles as one of the most coveted Jordan 11 samples ever produced.

Air Jordan 11 "Miami Dolphins" Sample

The Air Jordan 11 "Miami Dolphins" Sample is a rare player-exclusive pair designed for the TV show Ballers. Also, it features a glossy aqua patent leather upper, white mesh, and bold orange Jumpman logos. Further, the translucent outsole and white midsole preserve the classic Jordan 11 look. Overall, with only three pairs made, this sample is one of the rarest in existence, blending South Beach aesthetics with Jordan Brand’s legendary craftsmanship.

The Air Jordan 11 "Miami Dolphins" Sample is a rare piece of sneaker history. With its bold colors, premium materials, and connection to Ballers, it stands out as a true collector’s item. Only three pairs exist, making it one of the most elusive Jordan 11s ever produced. While it may never see a public release, its legacy remains strong among sneaker enthusiasts.

