Method Man Criticizes The Crowd At Summer Jam, Claims He's Never Coming Back

2024 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Method Man performs during the 2024 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
He played a lineup largely consisting of newer artists.

Over the weekend Hot 97's annual Summer Jam took place. The festival looked to combine rap stars both new and old with an impressive roster of performers. Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, Sexyy Red, Fivio Foreign, French Montana and many more served as the contemporary stars of the festival. While Method Man & Redman, Eric B & Rakim, EPMD, and Jadakiss delivered old school flavors. But the crowd was apparently much more in tune with some of the newer artists around, which didn't sit well with one particular performer.

Method Man took to Instagram following his performance to criticize the less than stellar reception he felt from the crowd. In a comment he claimed that the festival was "not our crowd." After thanking the city of New York and some of the other performers he doubled down on his sentiments. “Never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me.. #nevercomingback” his comment concludes. In the comments, many fans come to the defense of the two rap legends. Some blame the fans themselves for their underwhelming reception. Others blame Summer Jam for placing the pair alongside a roster of artists they don't necessarily go with. Check out the post and some fan reactions to it below.

Method Man Calls Out Summer Jam Crowd

This isn't even the first controversy to spark from this year's edition of Summer Jam. The original line-up poster included Offset as one of the headliners. But in a later announcement expanding the lineup of the festival he was unceremoniously swept off the list, with no explanation for his disappearance given. That was in addition to fans initial underwhelmed reaction from the original lineup announcement.

What do you think of Method Man's post about the crowd at Summer Jam not being as into his performance as he had hoped? Do you think the festival did him wrong by placing him alongside artists that likely have very different fanbases than him? Let us know in the comment section below.

