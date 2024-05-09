Offset Drops Out Of Hot 97 Summer Jam With No Explanation

Hot 97's annual Summer Jam in New York is less than a month away. This year superstars like Doja Cat, Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla $ign, and more will take the stage. There will also be a special tribute to the recently deceased Mister Cee helmed by Big Daddy Kane. Elsewhere Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Lola Brooke, Redman & Method Man, Eric B & Rakim, and many more will also perform as part of the festival. But as it often goes with music festivals, they weren't able to fully deliver on the initially announced lineup and fans aren't happy about it.

The newest version of the line-up poster no longer features former Migos rapper Offset, who was seemingly one of the festival's biggest draws. There was no official announcement confirming that he was removed from the festival which means there was no explanation for why. Despite the lack of announcement fans took notice quickly that his name had disappeared. In the days since some have even accused them of deleting comments on the post asking about the formerly announced headliner. Check out the post they made that sparked all the controversy below.

Offset No Longer Performing At Hot 97 Summer Jam

Festivals replacing artists in their lineup at the last minute is pretty common. Earlier this year fans of Latin music took issue with Rolling Loud Los Angeles. The festival promised appearances from Junior H, Fuerza Regida, and Nathaniel Cano. But all three dropped out before they were supposed to perform. A similar thing happened last month at J. Cole's Dreamville fest. Muni Long and Chris Brown were forced to pull out at the last minute. Though they were quickly replaced by 50 Cent and Hxncho.

