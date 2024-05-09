Offset Drops Out Of Hot 97 Summer Jam With No Explanation

BYLavender Alexandria167 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FWRD &amp; Revolve Presents Cardi B's Met Ball After Party
Offset at FWRD &amp; Revolve presents Cardi B's Met Ball After Party held at Silencio NY on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

Fans in the comments quickly noticed his absence.

Hot 97's annual Summer Jam in New York is less than a month away. This year superstars like Doja Cat, Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla $ign, and more will take the stage. There will also be a special tribute to the recently deceased Mister Cee helmed by Big Daddy Kane. Elsewhere Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Lola Brooke, Redman & Method Man, Eric B & Rakim, and many more will also perform as part of the festival. But as it often goes with music festivals, they weren't able to fully deliver on the initially announced lineup and fans aren't happy about it.

The newest version of the line-up poster no longer features former Migos rapper Offset, who was seemingly one of the festival's biggest draws. There was no official announcement confirming that he was removed from the festival which means there was no explanation for why. Despite the lack of announcement fans took notice quickly that his name had disappeared. In the days since some have even accused them of deleting comments on the post asking about the formerly announced headliner. Check out the post they made that sparked all the controversy below.

Read More: Offset's "Baby Shark" Voice Acting Leaves Fans Stunned

Offset No Longer Performing At Hot 97 Summer Jam

Festivals replacing artists in their lineup at the last minute is pretty common. Earlier this year fans of Latin music took issue with Rolling Loud Los Angeles. The festival promised appearances from Junior H, Fuerza Regida, and Nathaniel Cano. But all three dropped out before they were supposed to perform. A similar thing happened last month at J. Cole's Dreamville fest. Muni Long and Chris Brown were forced to pull out at the last minute. Though they were quickly replaced by 50 Cent and Hxncho.

What do you think of Offset pulling out of Hot 97 Summer Jam without any formal announcement? What do you think could be the reason for his unceremonious departure from the festival less than a month before it takes place? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B And Offset's Georgia Home Swatted By Police: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
summer jam 2024MusicHot 97's Summer Jam 2024 Lineup Deemed Underwhelming By Fans: Details2.2K
65th GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusicThe LOX Bring Out Rakim In Vintage Summer Jam Performance1102
Photos by @aviva_klein, via Hot 97MusicTop Five Summer Jam Performances, Ranked8.5K
Summer Jam 2019MusicCardi B To Headline Hot 97 Summer Jam 20231039