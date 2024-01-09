Cardi B And Offset's Georgia Home Swatted By Police: Watch

Swatting is one of the most dangerous types of hoaxes around and numerous celebrities have been victim to it in recent years. The tips from anonymous callers sharing fake information about reported crimes have caused numerous high-profile individuals to end up in surprise danger when police show up at their residences. Last year this happened to Cardi B and Offset at their home in Sandy Springs, GA. Thankfully the pair weren't in the house at the time and instead were in Los Angeles while Offset's uncle was house-sitting.

The swatting happened back in August but newly obtained video by TMZ is sparking renewed interest in it. Reportedly a call came through alleging that shots had been fired and the celebrity couple's house. The caller may have even insinuated that Cardi herself could have been hit even though she turned out to be on the other side of the country. In the newly released clip, Offset is contacted over the phone. He seems appropriately frustrated by the entire ordeal during his conversation with police in the video.

Cardi B's House Swatting Video

For the past month, Cardi B and Offset have been subject to constantly evolving breakup rumors. It began somewhat innocuously with fans spotting that the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram. But since then it's been a rapid fire unfolding of new details and conflicting reports. On one hand, Cardi described herself as single during an Instagram live and took shots at Offset

But the pair have also spent plenty of time together recently. Unsurprisingly, they enjoyed their Christmas day together. But they also partied with each other on New Year's and Cardi even took to social media to share some NSFW details of what went down afterward. The rumors and conflicting behavior have left fans confused trying to decipher exactly where things stand for the pair. What do you think of somebody making a fake threat that resulted in Cardi B and Offset's house being swatted? Let us know in the comment section below.

