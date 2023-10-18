Cardi B Wishes Death On Critic In Unhinged Rant

Cardi B is one of the more volatile figures in hip-hop. Over the course of the rapper's career, we have seen her go from bubbly and wacky, to getting ready to throw hands. She is definitely someone who you have to keep a close eye on because things can turn south quickly. We saw it unfold during the microphone-throwing incident in Las Vegas. She was interacting well with the fans and kind of being playful by asking them to douse her with water. But, then Cardi lashed out and got extremely hot.

This new story of Cardi B going off the rails takes place on social media. It began just hours ago with a random fan sending a tweet. It reads, "Cardi the only Mexican I know that don't work hard." The MC came across it and we just our readers know we do not condone any of this behavior. She says, "Hope you and your mom die." Then, another fan chimed to Cardi's response telling her to be careful what you wish for, essentially, "Keep wishing death on people and watch how it come back to you."

What Is Going On With Cardi B?

Cardi then claps back. "Idgaf f*** y'all... y'all can call me Mexican, bring me down, hurt my feelings, talk s*** bout everything this why I don't release music." It does not stop there, though. She then ends her unhinged ranting with a suicidal-like message. "I just wanna put a bullet in my head." That last message has been removed from her account. Fans in the theneighborhoodtalk's post are fed up with her acting like this. One person says, "Being suicidal then wishing death on someone is so…" Another says, "Another weak-minded celebrity who asked for the fame that they can’t handle." It will be interesting to see how this all unfolds from here.

What are your initial thoughts on this series of tweets from Cardi B? Why do you think she responded this way? Are you surprised by the rapper's actions and then try to find sympathy for it? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Cardi B, as well as the rest of the music and pop culture world.

