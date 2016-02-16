mean tweets
- Pop CultureCardi B Wishes Death On Critic In Unhinged RantCardi B was way out of pocket for this one. By Zachary Horvath
- TVRegina King, Tom Holland, Kevin Hart, John Cena & More Read Mean Tweets On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”“Regina King is too muscular,” one person wrote. “She liable to pull a d*ck out.”By Hayley Hynes
- SportsTrae Young, Khris Middleton & Shaq Flamed On Latest “Mean Tweets”Brandon Ingram, Zach Lavine and Ja Morant also make their voices heard.By Yoni Yardeni
- AnticsPooh Shiesty & 42 Dugg Read Mean Comments: "Poop Sh*tty" & Short JokesPooh Shiesty, 42 Dugg, Coi Leray, Flo Milli, Morray, DDG, and the other XXL Freshmen read mean comments. By Alex Zidel
- SportsTom Brady Reads Hilarious Mean Tweets Ahead Of Super BowlTom Brady couldn't help but laugh off the mean comments.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady, Patrick Mahomes & More Read Mean Tweets On Kimmel: WatchWatch another hilarious rendition of NFL mean tweets.By Kevin Goddard
- TVCardi B & Chance The Rapper Have Opposite Reactions To Their "Mean Tweets""How do I look loud?"By Chantilly Post
- TVChance The Rapper, Cardi B, Lizzo, Billie Eilish & More Read Funny "Mean Tweets"Did they go too hard on Chance?By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureZendaya & Kim Kardashian Laugh Off Mean Tweets On "Jimmy Kimmel"Twitter trolls never sleep. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentUber Apologizes After Getting Dragged To Filth For Racist TweetThe racial slur was used by the Uber Support account. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Gets Trolled As Fans Guess Her Next Plastic Surgery's LocationShe got more than anyone could have asked for.By Zaynab
- MusicTrick Daddy Gets Trolled By Twitter Savages After Defending Kodak BlackThe rapper was dragged through ruthless quips. By Zaynab
- MusicSchoolboy Q, Tyga, G-Eazy & More Read Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel LiveWatch Tyga, Schoolboy Q, Halsey, G-Eazy & many other artists read "mean tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne, Big Sean, ASAP Rocky & More Read Mean Tweets On Jimmy Kimmel LiveWatch Weezy, Big Sean, 50 Cent, Logic & many others read mean tweets about themselves on Jimmy Kimmel Live.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAzealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For 6ix9ine Collab: "Pedophilia Is Gross & Evil"Azealia Banks is throwing away her "barb card."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean's Twitter Hacked By Lame Threatening An Ariana Grande Sex TapeTwitter users were more uncompromising with Big Sean than his suspected hacker.By Devin Ch
- SportsKobe Bryant, Draymond Green & More Read Mean Tweets On Jimmy Kimmel Live"Tracy McGrady looks like a grown ass Steve Urkel."By Devin Ch
- MusicUsher, Common, & Ludacris Read Mean Tweets On Jimmy Kimmel LiveCommon, Usher, Ludacris and more aren't safe from the ire of anonymous internet users. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West's Jimmy Kimmel Diss Featured In New "Mean Tweets" SegmentKanye West's "Yeezus"-era beef with Jimmy Kimmel is revisited. By Matt F
- NewsNBA Players And Analysts Reading Mean TweetsA special NBA edition of "Mean Tweets."By Kyle Rooney
- NewsDrake, Wiz Khalifa, Common, & More Read "Mean Tweets" On Jimmy Kimmel“Drake looks like a ferrat with a baby afro!”By Kevin Goddard