Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj Flow Stealing Allegations

Overnight, Offset released his highly anticipated new album Set It Off. The project features two guest appearances from his wife, Cardi B, who is unsurprisingly a pretty big fan of the record. Before it was released she called the album Grammy material and mentioned how she'd watch Offset put his heart and soul into it. On the record's sixth track "FREAKY" Cardi makes her first appearance and it's where some controversy was sparked.

Some fans online pointed out how not just her flow but also her lyrical pattern felt borrowed from a Nicki Minaj song. Clearly, Cardi B saw the comments because she liked a tweet refuting the allegations overnight. But this morning after the story circulated even more she made a definitive comment on it. "i really be chillin and minding my business.. ya love to attatch my name to bullsh*t trying to make it trend and flooding wit tweets but then when I respond it's I'm the problem. yep ima clear my name every time. Leave me tf alone if ya got a problem with it AHHHH HAAAA," she said. Check out her statement and the fan response to it below.

Cardi B On Flow Stealing Rumors

Offset threw Cardi B a birthday celebration earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, he pulled out all the stops for his boo and she shared a video of his romantic gestures to Instagram. “Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me,” she captioned the video which delighted fans.

In the comments, they lauded the pair for how unproblematic their relationship has been in recent years. In interviews earlier this year, Offset owned up to mistakes he made in the past between the two. He chocked a lot of his bad behavior up to the combination of youth and drugs. What do you think of Cardi B's response to the rumors that she stole Nicki Minaj's flow on the new Offset album? Let us know in the comment section below.

