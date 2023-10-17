Adam22 Says Blueface Claims To Have Hooked Up With Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Shooting

Adam22 says Blueface claims he and Megan Thee Stallion engaged in oral sex just days after she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. The No Jumper founder teased a new interview with Blueface on his Instagram page, earlier this week.

"Me when Blueface told me Meg gave him top a few days after Tory shot her in the foot," Adam captioned a photo of himself. "Suckin meat whilst you got a scab on ya foot is cr*zy," one fan commented. Others doubted the story. One wrote: "Everything else gets caught on camera. Why he ain’t record that?" Another commented: "Bro ion believe anything a man who let his wife get cracked on camera by another man say."

Blueface Performs In London

Blueface performs at O2 Academy Brixton on November 20, 2019, in London, England.

Megan Thee Stallion isn't the only girl that Blueface has recently claimed to have had sex with. According to Wack 100, the rapper also unknowingly slept with DJ Akademiks' girlfriend. Also speaking with Adam22 for No Jumper, Wack recalled: “Nephew forgive me. Ak’s hating on Blueface cus Blueface knocked his broad down. You notice how he came out of nowhere with it? I ain’t gonna tell you which one. That’s Ak, it goes down like that... So whatever Ak had to say about Blueface — Ak that’s my brother — but now we gotta clear it up and let people know why you so butthurt. In [Blueface] defense, he didn’t know. He didn’t just go after his broad but it popped up it happened and Ak went through the phone and he found some shit and next you know he going at Blueface.”

Adam22 Teases Blueface Interview

As for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for the charges. Be on the lookout for further updates on Blueface and his interview with No Jumper on HotNewHipHop.

