Ocean Wisdom And Method Man Get Militaristic On New Single "Step"

An unexpected combo that works.

Ocean Wisdom and Method Man are worlds apart. The former is a British rapper who broke out in the 2010s thanks to his speedy flow. The latter is a Wu-Tang legend who's been making hits since the early 1990s. They should sound out of sync on a hypothetical collab, and yet, they sound positively aligned on the new single "Step." As a standout track on Ocean Wisdom's new album, "Step" is a menacing banger that sees both rappers take out their competitors.

Ocean Wisdom kicks things off with a cool, ice-cold flow. He doesn't get too speedy with the flow, which allows each of his lines hit harder. The beat sounds like something out of a horror flick, but "Step" really comes together when the militaristic "left, right, left, right" chant kicks in. The sampled chant serves as the chorus of the song, and it gets stuck in your head before Ocean is even done rapping. Method Man keeps the energy quietly menacing when he takes the mic. The Wu-Tang rapper have had been greeted by the sound of crickets at Summer Jam, but he proves that he's still reliable as ever when it comes to dropping a stellar guest verse. Check "Step" out if you haven't already.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Ocean Wisdom Slows His Flow And Excels On New Song

Quotable Lyrics:

Chain on my neck

My skill leave a stain on your neck

And still ain't no stain on my rep

I aim to protect, I done told you

Stop aimin' unless y'all aimin' to pay me respect