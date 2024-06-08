Ocean Wisdom And Method Man Get Militaristic On New Single "Step"

BYDanilo Castro34 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
979a1433e9e4d4d7a48355f5296054a0.1000x1000x1979a1433e9e4d4d7a48355f5296054a0.1000x1000x1
An unexpected combo that works.

Ocean Wisdom and Method Man are worlds apart. The former is a British rapper who broke out in the 2010s thanks to his speedy flow. The latter is a Wu-Tang legend who's been making hits since the early 1990s. They should sound out of sync on a hypothetical collab, and yet, they sound positively aligned on the new single "Step." As a standout track on Ocean Wisdom's new album, "Step" is a menacing banger that sees both rappers take out their competitors.

Ocean Wisdom kicks things off with a cool, ice-cold flow. He doesn't get too speedy with the flow, which allows each of his lines hit harder. The beat sounds like something out of a horror flick, but "Step" really comes together when the militaristic "left, right, left, right" chant kicks in. The sampled chant serves as the chorus of the song, and it gets stuck in your head before Ocean is even done rapping. Method Man keeps the energy quietly menacing when he takes the mic. The Wu-Tang rapper have had been greeted by the sound of crickets at Summer Jam, but he proves that he's still reliable as ever when it comes to dropping a stellar guest verse. Check "Step" out if you haven't already.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ebro Reacts To Method Man's Criticisms Of Summer Jam

Ocean Wisdom Slows His Flow And Excels On New Song

Quotable Lyrics:

Chain on my neck
My skill leave a stain on your neck
And still ain't no stain on my rep
I aim to protect, I done told you
Stop aimin' unless y'all aimin' to pay me respect

Read More: Soulja Boy Demands The Youth To Give Method Man More Respect

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Dimitrios Kambouris /gettyimagesSongsClassic Rotation: Wu-Tang Clan's "Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers"5.4K
Bob Berg/Getty ImagesSongsWu-Tang Clan's "Wu-Tang Forever": The Best Verses From Each Member22.6K
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty ImagesSongs#TBT: Gang Starr4.1K
Soulja Boy World Tour - Atlanta, GASongsSoulja Boy Demands The Youth To Give Method Man More Respect1214