Soulja Boy Demands The Youth To Give Method Man More Respect

Soulja Boy weighed in on Method Man not getting enough respect at Summer Jam.

Soulja Boy is someone whose popularity came about in the mid-2000s. However, he is still relatively young all things considered. He blew up in music when he was a teenager and in the eyes of some, he is an oldhead. There are kids who probably have never heard "Crank Dat." Overall, it is a sad reality, especially with some parents refusing to put their kids onto the music they listened to. Older artists are feeling this, including Method Man, who performed at Summer Jam over the weekend.

After experiencing a lackadaisical crowd, Method Man spoke out about the generational divide in hip-hop and how he could never do Summer Jam again. It was an honest take from the hip-hop legend, who clearly felt disrespected. Well, TMZ recently caught with Soulja Boy, and they asked for his thoughts on the fiasco. As you will hear down below, Soulja wants legends like Meth to get their proper respect. He also empathizes with how the pioneer was feeling.

Soulja Boy Gives His Thoughts

"I don't think he mean that," Soulja Boy explained. "He probably just in his feelings or something. He probably gonna perform at a future event, but shout out to him. I don't know. That's New York though. Everybody supposed to know who he is. I don't know. That's crazy. I didn't even know that. There probably be a lot of young people in the audience." Soulja makes a good point. At the end of the day, Method Man is a legend and he should get his respect.