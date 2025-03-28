Anycia, GloRilla, & KARRAHBOOO Are Fed Up With Men On "Never Need"

Anycia is becoming more of a household name in Atlanta's femcee market as she continues to evolve her trademark sound.

Ho, stand the f*ck up and stop cryin' 'bout that n**** (Weak a*s) B*tch, go outside instead of spyin' on these n****s (Simp a*s) B*tch, I'm a boss, I ain't relyin' on these n****s To be honest, I'll never stop lyin' to these n****s (On my mama) Young turnt b*tch, ain't never been no f*ckin' leech (I stamp that) I ain't lookin' for no husband, I just want a freak (Ugh)

They are great compliments to Anycia, who typically focuses on braggadocio and emanating a boss b*tch energy. This lead single is all about that, especially the latter. Each femcee expresses how independent they are and don't rely on their happiness from anyone else. Their bars are especially pointed at the men out there who they feel don't know how to treat women properly. They all sound right at home over the slinky, booming trap instrumental cheffed up by jetsonmade and EJ Stellar. If you are fellow woman out there totally fed up with the male species at the moment, this is the track for you.

Anycia is taking another step toward becoming a bonafide star by announcing a new project in collaboration with a true legend. That would be mixtape regular, DJ Drama . Together, they will be dropping Grady Baby sometime this spring, so it should be available before May comes to a close. This is a major look for the rising Atlanta rapper and hopefully it will bring more positive attention to her. To kick off her rollout the 27-year-old is teaming up with GloRilla and KARRAHBOOO for "Never Need."

