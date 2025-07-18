Anycia Drops Historic Mixtape "Grady Baby" Alongside DJ Drama

There a lot of great female rappers from the ATL that have come and gone in the game. However, not one has ever worked alongside one of the premier DJs in DJ Drama. That is until this weekend. Anycia, who has been bubbling in this very scene over the last two years, was able to nab him for her latest mixtape, Grady Baby.
Described in a press release as an ode to the early 2000s and that era's beats, Anycia and DJ Drama decided to do this after respecting each other's craft for years.
For the "BACK OUTSIDE" artist, she's been following and admiring his work since she was young. "DJ Drama helped shape the sound I grew up on, so to be able to tap in with him and bring this project to life feels full circle," she said.
Anycia also added that she didn't take making this sort of history casually. "Being the first woman from Atlanta to drop a Gangsta Grillz is something I don’t take lightly."
DJ Drama shared similar thoughts about making Grady Baby: "I've always put the Gangsta Grillz stamp on projects that I felt represented the culture either current or future. Anycia is one of the brightest upcoming female rappers who I feel confident can deliver another timeless Gangsta Grillz project."
Anycia definitely has the tools with her instantly unmistakable delivery and witty lyricism. Those skills are prevalent across her confident performances across the 12-track tape which features Quavo, Tink, GloRilla, and more.
You can spin it below with the DSP links.
Anycia & DJ Drama Grady Baby
Grady Baby Tracklist:
- ATW
- So Fine with Tink
- Break
- Peek-A-Boo!
- Never Need with GloRilla & KARRAHBOOO
- Put Up with Quavo
- 285 with Monaleo
- No Scrub
- IDGAF
- IDK Freestyle
- Daily Freestyle
- Dive In
