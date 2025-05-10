Anycia Is In Her Bag On "No Scrub"

Anycia isn't playing around with anybody on this 2010s-inspired trap banger, "No Scrub." The confidence in herself is already on ten thanks to this single's predecessor "Never Need." KARRAHBOOO and GloRilla joined her for cut all about independence and not needing a man, especially if they are just being an anchor.
"No Scrub" is equally brash as Anycia flows like water over a triumphant horn-heavy instrumental while gassing herself up. Not only does she have "black trucks back to back," she's also repping the ATL as good as Jesus.
Because of this self-perception, Anycia can't be surrounded with scrubs. It's another proclamation from the rising talent that encapsulates what she's all about. She'd almost rather move solo and move up the ranks that way to prove that she's really like that.
There's a lot of rappers out that possess that mindset. But where Anycia differs is with her nonchalant charisma. It almost feels like she's got nothing to lose when she's rapping. She's fine with people doubting her, and as long as she's got belief in her abilities, that's all that matters.
"No Scrub" and "Never Need" are both promotional tracks for her next LP, Grady Baby. It's going to be brought to you by DJ Drama and Gangsta Grillz and out sometime in June.
Both singles have given off energy from this past decade's mixtape kings. One that comes to mind is Waka Flocka Flame. Some of that comes from the fact that "No Scrub" sample's one of his slept on classics, "S.E.X." which is only available on YouTube.
It hits you right away on this Anycia version and it definitely feels nostalgic in all the best ways. Stream it below.
Anycia "No Scrub"
Read More: Playboi Carti "MUSIC" Album Credits