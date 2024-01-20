Anycia Continues To Flourish With Latto Collab "BACK OUTSIDE"

Just days ago, DJ Akademiks found footage of Latto recording a music video for a brand-new single. Fans were hyped for it and now we have it. However, this is not a Latto song. Rising fellow Atlanta femcee Anycia takes the reigns on this cut. "BACK OUTSIDE" is the 26-year-old's fourth collaboration single since she began releasing music to streaming in late 2022.

Anycia has worked with more underground names like MVW, Robb Bank$, and up-and-comer KARRAHBOOO. So, this is a big moment for the young artist. She possesses a deep and low-key voice that exudes confidence. You can find this similar energy on tracks like "BRB" and "SPLASH BROTHERS," for example.

Listen To "BACK OUTSIDE" By Anycia And Latto

Latto brings her usual solid flows over a horn-backed trap beat provided by Jetsonmade. Anycia spoke with BET about how this sudden wave of success has changed her life. "The best thing that I've gotten out of everything is the instant confidence boost. I feel superduper more love, and it's not even so much from the outside. It's an internal thing." She continues, "It's kind of one of those things where you tell yourself you can't do something or you have every doubt in the world that it won't work or just thinking about all the things that will go wrong. And then you finally do it and it works."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "BACK OUTSIDE," by Anycia and Latto? Who had the better performance on the song and why? Is Anycia going to turn herself into a star by the end of 2024? Is Latto still the best rapper from Atlanta?

Quotable Lyrics:

They don't never wanna talk 'bout a verse

Stop worrying 'bout the s*** they type

'Cause the same h**s see me and slurp

I'm a Southside b**** to the grave

I'm a Southside b**** to the hearse

Woo, skrrt

