Common Reflects On Inspirational Relationship With Dr. Maya Angelou During Book Tour

Common's latest book tour for And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Self isn't just about promoting his literary work. It's become a poignant journey down memory lane. Especially when it comes to his profound connection with the legendary writer, Dr. Maya Angelou. The Chi-town rapper recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he delved into the roots of his "long and fruitful relationship" with the iconic author, poet, and activist. Prompted by Colbert, Common shared a heartwarming tale that unveils the origins of a bond that goes beyond the realms of artistry.

Common revealed that in the late 2000s, his mother, without personally knowing Dr. Angelou, reached out to her for participation in a benefit where Common was slated to perform. Surprisingly, Dr. Angelou, unfamiliar with Common but acquainted through her grandson, extended an invitation for lunch at her Harlem apartment. “We sat there for hours, and I was just like, ‘Man, I’m sitting with the person that really started me to writing.’ Dr. Maya Angelou, when I was in elementary school, she was the writer that I remembered that made me want to write,” Common shared. Highlighting the profound impact Angelou had on his artistic journey.

Common On The Late Show

When Colbert humorously inquired about whether they "traded bars" during their initial meeting, Common acknowledged Angelou's lyrical prowess. Stating that she could "give you bars and bars," but he humbly admitted he wasn't at her level. However, he did share a delightful anecdote about rapping at Angelou's birthday party in 2010. Demonstrating the unique and genuine camaraderie they shared.

The interview provides a glimpse into the personal and inspirational side of Common's life, showcasing the transformative influence of Dr. Maya Angelou on his artistic evolution. As fans eagerly engage with Common's new book, they also get a behind-the-scenes look at the connections that shaped the artist into the influential figure he is today. In this intersection of literary worlds, Common's journey becomes not just a book tour but a celebration of the lasting impact of mentorship and creative inspiration.

