maya angelou
- MusicCommon Reflects On Inspirational Relationship With Dr. Maya Angelou During Book TourCommon's journey is a celebration of the lasting impact of mentorship and creative inspiration.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureMaya Angelou Makes History As First Black Woman Featured On A U.S. QuarterCoins from the American Women Quarters Program have officially begun circulating.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomMaya Angelou To Be Honored On QuartersThe U.S. Mint will feature the poet and astronaut Sally Ride as the first women honored in a new program.By Madusa S.
- EntertainmentOprah Politely Checked Someone Who Tried To Interrupt Her Tribute To Maya AngelouA fan told Oprah she didn't have the right to call the poet by her first name.By Erika Marie
- SocietyMaya Angelou Honored By Google Doodle On Her 90th BirthdayAngelou has passed on, but her legacy lives forever.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsMaya Angelou Passes Away At 86 Years Old, Artists ReactAmerican poet Maya Angelou passed away at the age of 86.By Rose Lilah