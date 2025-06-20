Anycia & Quavo's ATL Connection Is On Full Display On "Put Up"

BY Zachary Horvath 40 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
anycia anycia
The next single for Anycia's mixtape dedicated to her hometown sound is "Put Up" with the influential Quavo.

Anycia has just scored another major co-sign/feature in her still very young career on "Put Up." The braggadocious and sexually charged banger enlists Quavo, the indirect leader of the now defunct Migos. The single is the latest and final teaser for the femcee's forthcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape Grady Baby.

The tape arrives on July 18 and will be hosted by nonother than DJ Drama. So far, this is the third offering, with "Never Need" featuring GloRilla and KARRAHBOOO and "No Scrub" being the others.

On this one in particular, Anycia and Quavo display a great back-and-forth chemistry. Both verses are divided equally amongst the duo as they create some sexual tension. "Too much mun-yun on the floor, can't see your ankles, baby / Yeah, I'm too fine, don't need no makeup, baby / I been f*ckin' on that n****, it ain't no replacin' me / I get top 'cause I'm on top / It's soakin' wet, her p**sy WAP, I need a mop (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)."

Of course, nothing will beat what Quavo and the Migos had in terms of how in sync they were. But Anycia proves that she would have been a great fourth member.

This project is shaping up to be a lot of fun as Anycia's mission is to not only pay homage to the ATL's sound but show how the women are helping push it forward. Check out "Put Up" down below.

Read More: Kid Cudi's Shocking Claims During Diddy: 5 Key Takeaways

Anycia & Quavo "Put Up"

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn, shawty got a*s on her (Okay, woo)
I got a lot on me, come here, come spend this bag on it
F*ckin' yo' n****, he eatin' me out, it's makin' you mad, don't it? (What?)
Bad lil' b*tch, she from the South, like puttin' her hands on it
Baow, baow, baow, baow (Bitch)
She told me, "Beat it up"

Read More: Chris Brown's History of Arrests, Violence, & Legal Troubles

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
anycia Songs Anycia, GloRilla, & KARRAHBOOO Are Fed Up With Men On "Never Need" 966
anycia Songs Anycia Is In Her Bag On "No Scrub" 918
anycia bad weather Songs Anycia Sounds More Nonchalant Than Ever Before On "BAD WEATHER" 770
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 64.7K