Anycia & Quavo's ATL Connection Is On Full Display On "Put Up"

Anycia has just scored another major co-sign/feature in her still very young career on "Put Up." The braggadocious and sexually charged banger enlists Quavo, the indirect leader of the now defunct Migos. The single is the latest and final teaser for the femcee's forthcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape Grady Baby.
The tape arrives on July 18 and will be hosted by nonother than DJ Drama. So far, this is the third offering, with "Never Need" featuring GloRilla and KARRAHBOOO and "No Scrub" being the others.
On this one in particular, Anycia and Quavo display a great back-and-forth chemistry. Both verses are divided equally amongst the duo as they create some sexual tension. "Too much mun-yun on the floor, can't see your ankles, baby / Yeah, I'm too fine, don't need no makeup, baby / I been f*ckin' on that n****, it ain't no replacin' me / I get top 'cause I'm on top / It's soakin' wet, her p**sy WAP, I need a mop (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)."
Of course, nothing will beat what Quavo and the Migos had in terms of how in sync they were. But Anycia proves that she would have been a great fourth member.
This project is shaping up to be a lot of fun as Anycia's mission is to not only pay homage to the ATL's sound but show how the women are helping push it forward. Check out "Put Up" down below.
Anycia & Quavo "Put Up"
Quotable Lyrics:
Damn, shawty got a*s on her (Okay, woo)
I got a lot on me, come here, come spend this bag on it
F*ckin' yo' n****, he eatin' me out, it's makin' you mad, don't it? (What?)
Bad lil' b*tch, she from the South, like puttin' her hands on it
Baow, baow, baow, baow (Bitch)
She told me, "Beat it up"