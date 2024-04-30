Anycia Establishes Her Sound On Debut Album "PRINCESS POP THAT"

Anycia has been leaving her footprints all over the Atlanta rap scene. Her star power is undeniable at this point, especially with her impressive run of singles. Songs like "BACK OUTSIDE" with Latto, "NENE'S PRAYER," and "SPLASH BROTHERS" featuring KARRAHBOOO, have shown that she has an irresistible sound. She is all about confidence and that is something she continues to stand by all of these years later. Anycia spoke with Uproxx about where this mindset comes from, as well as how it translates to her debut album PRINCESS POP THAT.

"I grew up in a house [where] I’m the only girl out of all boys, and I’m the firstborn, so like I’ve always been literally the princess," Anycia said. "It’s Princess Pop That because I’m still a princess, really a queen, I do as I please. I don’t touch a door, if I got some heavy bags, I don’t give a damn what man is right there, pick it up! It’s my world and everybody else is just living in it."

Listen To PRINCESS POP THAT By Anycia

This definitely carries over to new songs like "THAT'S HARD" with Cash Cobain, "BAD WEATHER," and "ATM." Even though Anycia is portraying herself to be spoiled and having levels high levels of self-respect, almost to the point of ignorance, she wants to make sure her messages come across in the right way. "I’m super-duper excited about the impact that I make and building my platform so that I can use it in the correct ways. I’m excited about the future as a whole." So are we Anycia, so are we.

PRINCESS POP THAT Tracklist:

PRINCESS POP THAT BACK OUTSIDE (feat. Latto) TYPE BEAT ATM CALL (feat. Luh Tyler) EAT! POPPIN' IT INTERLUDE BAD WEATHER THAT'S HARD (feat. Cash Cobain) SQUIGI UP, LIT. NENE'S PRAYER SPLASH BROTHERS (feat. KARRAHBOOO) BRB

