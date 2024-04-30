PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals "Sorry I'm Outside" Tour Dates

Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW - Day 1
PARTYNEXTDOOR at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the The Four Seasons on March 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Now fans can get their hands on tickets for his shows this year.

It's been a flood of PARTYNEXTDOOR news in the past week. Fans of the OVO R&B singer got a new album from him over the weekend. It was his first project since 2020's PARTYMOBILE and his first new entry in his self-titled PND series since 2016. Songs like "R e s e n t m e n t" and "H e r O l d F r i e n d s" that dropped in advance of the album are already racking up millions of streams. The album will make its debut on the Billboard 200 later this week.

Now fans who are loving his new music will get the chance to see him perform live later this year. Earlier this week he announced that he was taking off on a tour. It's called the "Sorry I'm Outside" tour and while it didn't have dates confirmed right away, it didn't take long. The 24-date tour includes a number of American and Canadian cities and numerous festival stops. He'll play sets at Cowboys Music Festival, Broccoli City Festival, and Afro Nation Detroit in the next few months. Check out the tour announcement and full lineup of shows below.

PARTYNEXTDOOR Shares Tour Dates

PND's new album has been getting quite a lot of love from fans since it dropped. Many have praised its sensual ambitions and catchy songwriting online. What do you think of PARTYNEXTDOOR announcing his tour dates for this year's "Sorry I'm Outside" tour? Do you plan on seeing him perform anywhere this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tour Dates:
06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/21 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Nightclub Las Vegas
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
07/1 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
07/3 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
07/5 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
07/7 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Music Festival
07/9 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
07/12 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
07/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
07/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
07/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
07/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
07/27 – Washington, D.C. @ Broccoli City Festival
07/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/6 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
08/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
08/11 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
08/13 – Philadelphia, PA -@The Fillmore
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Afro Nation Detroit

