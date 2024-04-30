PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals "Sorry I'm Outside" Tour Dates

It's been a flood of PARTYNEXTDOOR news in the past week. Fans of the OVO R&B singer got a new album from him over the weekend. It was his first project since 2020's PARTYMOBILE and his first new entry in his self-titled PND series since 2016. Songs like "R e s e n t m e n t" and "H e r O l d F r i e n d s" that dropped in advance of the album are already racking up millions of streams. The album will make its debut on the Billboard 200 later this week.

Now fans who are loving his new music will get the chance to see him perform live later this year. Earlier this week he announced that he was taking off on a tour. It's called the "Sorry I'm Outside" tour and while it didn't have dates confirmed right away, it didn't take long. The 24-date tour includes a number of American and Canadian cities and numerous festival stops. He'll play sets at Cowboys Music Festival, Broccoli City Festival, and Afro Nation Detroit in the next few months. Check out the tour announcement and full lineup of shows below.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Strikes Again With Moody Sequel Album "P4"

PND's new album has been getting quite a lot of love from fans since it dropped. Many have praised its sensual ambitions and catchy songwriting online. What do you think of PARTYNEXTDOOR announcing his tour dates for this year's "Sorry I'm Outside" tour? Do you plan on seeing him perform anywhere this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Wants To Give Everything He Has To A "Real Woman"

Tour Dates:

06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/21 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Nightclub Las Vegas

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

07/1 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

07/3 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

07/5 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

07/7 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Music Festival

07/9 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

07/12 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

07/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

07/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

07/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

07/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

07/27 – Washington, D.C. @ Broccoli City Festival

07/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/6 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

08/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

08/11 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

08/13 – Philadelphia, PA -@The Fillmore

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Afro Nation Detroit