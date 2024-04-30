PARTYNEXTDOOR Announces "Sorry I'm Outside" Tour For 2024

PARTYNEXTDOOR is riding high right now. The singer's new album, P4, has been well-received by fans, with many praising the production and sticky melodies. It's a comeback of sorts for PND, given how quiet he's been during the first half of the 2020s. Thankfully, he's seizing the moment. The OVO vet gave fans exactly what they wanted on April 29 when he announced that he will be going on tour during the second half of the year. The tour, titled "Sorry I'm Outside," came with an appropriately moody trailer.

The trailer, which runs just under 50 seconds, matches the aesthetic of PND's new album. It's a montage of images and moments mashing up PND's recording sessions in Hollywood with life in Toronto. We even see the Hollywood sign get replaced, at one point, by the title for lead single "Real Woman." The swirling editing then shows a crowd of people chanting the chorus of the DMX classic "Party Up (Up In Here)." It doesn't provide any dates, but PND confirmed that they would be revealed on April 30 via Instagram. As far as teasers go, this one was pretty effective.

PARTYNEXTDOOR Named The Tour After A New Song

PARTYNEXTDOOR is notorious for being a shy artist, but he has been pushing himself to perform more. His nonexistent touring schedule post-pandemic has increased gradually to include stops at Rolling Loud California, Souled Out in Australia and SXSS in Texas. His manager, Tyler Henry, talked about the pointed decision to increase the singer's number of performances during a March profile with Billboard. "We like to do a few each year to make sure we’re fresh and in front of people’s minds," he explained. "It keeps us sharp for when a moment like this album comes."

PARTYNEXTDOOR has said that P4 is his most focused album yet. "This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt," he told the outlet. "I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it." It's safe to assume the hard work that went into the album will also make its way into the tour. Drake might even take a break from beefing with the hip-hop world to make a surprise appearance during the Toronto stop.

