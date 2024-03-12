Drake Labels PARTYNEXTDOOR "The Real GOAT" Ahead Of New Single

Drake is the biggest PARTYNEXTDOOR fan in the world, and he couldn't be more exciting about the upcoming release of PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, or P4 for short. Moreover, the Toronto crooner, making his comeback very soon, announced yesterday (Monday, March 11) that he's dropping another single for the project this Friday titled "Real Woman" following the previous one, "Resentment." "The real [goat emoji] is back this Friday @partynextdoor," Drizzy wrote of his OVO partner on Instagram in the caption of a post of the single's cover art. It's been a very long time since we heard from PND in a full-length capacity, and fans can't wait to see how he comes back to the R&B and soft trap world.

Furthermore, Drake previously praised PARTYNEXTDOOR and previewed P4 while visiting his homecoming show in Toronto. "I’m going on tour but Party droppin’ PND 4," he said back in May of last year. "First of all, can I just say on behalf of everybody in this room, can you come home more, please? Please! I would not be the artist I am if it wasn’t for you. And that’s not, like, even some, like, I get on stage with people and I’m nice sometimes. But this is really, actually, like, my favorite artist in the world and I love this guy."

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?

Drake Hypes Up PARTYNEXTDOOR's Next Single

Elsewhere, during a recent Billboard interview, PARTYNEXTDOOR spoke on his feelings about P4. "This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album," he shared with the publication. "This is the proudest I’ve felt. I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it." In the same conversation, the 30-year-old recalled making "Come and See Me" with Drake.

"I went to see Drake in the studio in Toronto,” OVO Sound's first signee revealed. “He just said, ‘Yo, I want to play this record.’ And the 40 beat, that beat was amazing. You know, you just felt it right away. And he had a hook idea on it. So we took it back maybe two months later. I was like, ‘You know what? I gotta find something for this.’ Me and Prep locked in an Airbnb and I recorded that song on the edge of a bed in an Airbnb. And yeah, I just didn’t know it was gonna be that. I love that record. It’s one of my favorite records. And that was just magic." For more on Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, log back into HNHH.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake’s Unreleased “Bricks” Surfaces Online

[via]