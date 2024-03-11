PartyNextDoor Says His Love Life Gets In The Way Of Making Music

PartyNextDoor discussed his recent lack of output with Billboard for a new cover story.

Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards hosted by Lizzo

PartyNextDoor, who hasn't released a studio album in nearly four years, says he's been distracted by his love life. He explained how relationships have derailed his output during a new cover story for Billboard. The interview comes as he prepares for the long-awaited release of his fourth album.

“I get into relationships and then music becomes second. I think I’m going to take a break from relationships, a long break, and just get back to making music,” he said. Of his focus on music, he explained he wasn't treating his last two albums correctly. “I was still handling that shit like demos," he remarked. "[I wasn’t] using everything I learned as a producer, as a writer, as an engineer.”

PartyNextDoor Performs At Wireless Festival

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) PARTYNEXTDOOR performs on the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

Later in the interview, Party explained that he deals with social anxiety before concerts. “I have so much anxiety before a show, but I always tell my manager, ‘This is what I want to do for the rest of my life.’ I always forget that until I step on the stage,” he told the outlet. “I know Drake and people always tell me, ‘Bro, you have to come out more!’ I’m an introvert, I’m shy." Check out the pictures from PartyNextDoor's Billboard cover shoot below.

PartyNextDoor Poses For Billboard

Last week, Party dropped a music video for his 2023 track “Resentment (CCTV).” In doing so, he shared a pre-save link for a PartyNextDoor Four project. "More otw sooner than you know," he wrote on social media. Party also recently made headlines in December for labeling himself the "SoundCloud king," which sparked plenty of debate on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates on PartyNextDoor on HotNewHipHop.

