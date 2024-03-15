PARTYNEXTDOOR Wants To Give Everything He Has To A "Real Woman"

There are a lot of talented R&B artists going today. Undoubtedly, one of the biggest fan-favorites in the modern era is PARTYNEXTDOOR. The OVO Sound signee has been delivering wavy, vibey, and standout sexy tracks for just a little over 11 years now. He is best known for his self-titled series that kicked off his career and were his first three releases. Soon, PARTYNEXTDOOR will be dropping the fourth installment and to prepare for it he is back with "Real Woman."

Since 2020, PARTYNEXTDOOR has been fairly quiet from dropping new music. The Toronto native revealed why that has been the case in a recent interview with Billboard. "I get into relationships and then music becomes second. I think I’m going to take a break from relationships, a long break, and just get back to making music."

Listen To "Real Woman" By PARTYNEXTDOOR

He also went on to mention his onstage anxieties and not using everything he has learned about making quality music to the best of his abilities. But PARTYNEXTDOOR is gearing up for a major return with "Real Woman (R e a l W o m a n)." On this track, which is looking like the third single for PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, he is singing about a love interest he sees a true future with. His stunning and sensual vocals are always a treat, and hopefully we get the album on April 26.

Quotable Lyrics:

Last night we were sipping Henny and now we’re doing deals

Tomorrow we will be hungover but hanging here (Baby)

Life is good, the worst is over now

I bet Love ain’t never made mo more sense than right now

Ok it’s 4 AM and I’m about to turn these lights down

But first I’m about to tell you how I’m, proud

