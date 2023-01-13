It’s been nearly three years since we last got blessed with a project from PARTYNEXTDOOR.

However, it appears as though the Mississauga native is gearing up for a new full-length release. On Friday (January 13), the “Break from Toronto” singer returned to drop off his brand new single, “Her Old Friends.”

Produced by OG Parker and G Ry, the song finds PND criticizing his girl’s old friends. Specifically, he puts the blame on them for her past behavior. “F*ck all my b*tches’ old friends / Y’all let that girl f*ck anybody / She out here catchin’ every body / Told her not to lean on anybody,” he croons to kick off the song.

“B*tches when they see me, all they greet me, show me love / I’m with b*tches wearin’ VVs, flawless, they don’t f*ck with scrubs / But I just need my shawty back / Richer than I ever was,” he goes on to plead in the first verse.

The Canadian singer’s last album is 2020’s PARTYMOBILE. Backed by singles featuring Rihanna (“BELIEVE IT”) and Drake (“LOYAL”), the project contains the OVO artist’s signature R&B sound with some toxic lyrics. It also contains a remix to “LOYAL” with Bad Bunny.

Later that year, the 29-year-old also dropped PARTYPACK, a seven-song EP comprised of songs that hadn’t priorly been officially released to streaming services. It includes the fan favorite “PERSIAN RUGS,” as well as “BUZZIN” with Lil Yachty and Murda Beatz.

On January 2, OVO Sound took to their Instagram account to tease new music this year. “OVO SOUND ’22 NEW SOUND ALL ’23,” reads the caption.

The label is certainly living up to the hype thus far. Only two weeks into the new year, “Her Old Friends” serves as their second official release. The first of which is Popcaan‘s latest single “We Caa Done,” which features Drake.

Make sure to stream PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Her Old Friends” on either Spotify or SoundCloud down below. Comment your thoughts on the new track afterwards. Finally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

It’s gon’ be so hard to clean back that body when I gwaan it

Yeah, I wants to take her out the game

Who’s to f*ckin’ blame? What’s my f*ckin’ name?

Yeah, I was playin’ by the rules, only let her do wrongs