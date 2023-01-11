Lil Yachty is one of the game’s most diverse young artists in the game. It appears as though his newest musical venture will be in association with a new band.

More specifically, the 25-year-old is looking to assemble a band of strictly women musicians.

Lil Yachty performs onstage during Wicked Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

On Tuesday (January 10), the “One Night” artist took to his social media accounts to share the news. “Yachty is putting a band together. I want an all-girls band,” he says in the post. The Georgia native says he’s looking for two-three background singers, a guitar player, a bass player, a drummer, as well as a keyboard player.

“Tryouts for my band Thursday. Shall the most talented women please pull up… Let’s Meet! See U Soon Ladies!” reads the caption.

In other recent news surrounding the “Yacht Club” rapper, he was unfortunately the victim of a significant leak. He was gearing up to release his new album, Sonic Ranch, sometime this year. After teasing its alternative and psychedelic sound for quite some time, it leaked online in its entirety in late December.

Additionally, he’s continuing to ride the success of his viral hit song, “Poland.” Of course, his latest full-length offering came in the form of 2021’s Michigan Boy Boat. The tape finds him putting on for the state’s booming hip-hop scene. It boasts features from rappers who come from all across Michigan, most notably Detroit and Flint. The project serves as a great look for some of the state’s hottest up-and-comers such as Veeze, Baby Smoove and Rmc Mike.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Yachty’s plans are with the new band. Hopefully it won’t be too long until we get to hear it.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Yachty's plans are with the new band. Hopefully it won't be too long until we get to hear it.

