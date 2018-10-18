band
- MusicLauryn Hill Pauses Her Performance To Fix Band And Sound IssuesLauryn Hill takes her craft seriously.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLil Yachty On Hiring All Women For His Band: “I Feel Like They Rule The World”Lil Yachty is bringing an all-women band on tour.By Cole Blake
- SportsDeion Sanders Wants Colorado Band To Adopt HBCU Sound & StyleSanders wants a new theme song for his football team, replacing "Here I Go" by rapper Mystikal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Yachty Is Looking For An All-Women BandThe Georgia native posted the audition information on his social media accounts on Tuesday (January 10).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureH.E.R. Says She Almost Formed A Band With Zendaya & KehlaniH.E.R. says she nearly formed a band with Zendaya and Kehlani when they were younger.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBob Kulick, Guitarist For Kiss & More, Dies At 70Guitarist Bob Kulick has passed away at the age of 70.By Cole Blake
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Has Been Playing Unplugged Shows Before Every ConcertMachine Gun unplugged. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsKnicks Owner James Dolan Sued For Playing Too Much With His BandSome shareholders believe Dolan is paid too much for the work he does.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChris Brown Reacts To Chvrches, Wishing They "Walked In Front Of A Speeding Bus"Chris Brown lashes out at Chvrches after being labeled an abuser.By Devin Ch
- MusicSolange's Coachella Cancellation Due To Band's Growing IllnessSolange simply couldn't find proper replacements. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Announces He's Bringing Sunday Service To CoachellaKanye West is gearing up to take Coachella to church on Easter weekend.By Aron A.
- MusicIggy Azalea Wore A Metal Shirt That Says "Jesus Is A C**t"Fans are irate after Iggy Azalea rocked an offensive Cradle of Filth shirt.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyIndonesian Band Gets Washed Off Stage In Video Of TsunamiNobody saw this coming.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDVSN Serenades The Room With Soulful Rendition Of Songs On NPR Tiny Desk"Mood" was a mood. By Chantilly Post
- MixtapesStream Phony Ppl's New Project "Mō'zā-ik"Phony Ppl have been jamming since the year 2008.By Devin Ch
- MusicNoname Performs A Medley Of "Room 25" Songs On The Late Show With ColbertNoname performs a medley of her songs on her television debut.By Devin Ch
- MusicKevin Abstract Hints At Possibly Leaving BrockhamptonIs there some drama in the Brockhampton camp?By Alex Zidel