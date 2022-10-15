Six years after he broke out with the viral hit “One Night,” Lil Yachty is still able to set the Internet on fire with his career moves. Most recently, the rappers leaked track “Poland” (which boasts the now iconic, warbly, high-pitched chorus of “I took the wock to Poland) has become a social media sensation. Amid a cosign from Drake and even an invite from the Polish Prime Minister, many fans are befuddled at how such a silly-sounding song became the hit that it is, and Lil Boat’s come through with some verified artist input.

The Atlanta rapper was invited to appear on the popular YouTube reaction channel ZIAS!, hosted by Zias and B. Lou, to react to the Cole Bennet-directed music video for “Poland” on Lyrical Lemonade. The million dollar question was asked: how did this song come together? How did you take the wock to Poland?

“I’ma tell y’all the truth,” the 25-year-old began. “I was in the studio, right, working on my new album, and I was actually just trolling. My mans was just drinking a Poland Springs water bottle.”

“Is that how it happened?” B. Lou asked.

“Yeah,” he replied with a smile, “I mean obviously I had some wock, but he had a Poland Springs water bottle.” Yachty himself was surprised at the track’s success.

“I was like, ‘Damn.’ And the song was a joke! I was just trolling. It leaked, and that’s why I was like, technically it’s not finished. It’s just a verse. I never finished the song, but it went crazy. So I was like, ‘Shit, I might as well put it out.’”

That’s how a leaked troll move turned into a hit music video and TikTok audio. It’s uncommon in the industry to see artists embrace a leak and refuse to hold a song out, but Yachty said that’s the way he rolls. He was also inevitably asked if he has ever, in fact, taken the wock to Poland.

“Nah, but now I got to,” he replied. We’ll see what impact this virality will have on The Boat’s upcoming album, which he’s said will be more “alternative” than rap.

You can check out Zias and B. Lou’s full reaction to Cole Bennet’s music video for “Poland,” with Lil Yachty himself, down below.

