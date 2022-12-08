Songs and even full albums leaking have long been an issue in the music industry and will be for the foreseeable future. Specifically, within hip-hop, it seems as though leaks happen on a regular basis.

In fact, there’s an entire website, leakth.is, dedicated to updating the ever-growing list of leaked songs. Then there’s the side of SoundCloud and Twitter that’s fixated on the leaks of artists like Playboi Carti and Juice WRLD.

A common sentiment is that the leaked material is some of the best of the artist’s career. Especially with artists like Carti, who have a hardcore fanbase.

if carti leaks were actual singles he will be bigger than travis scott tbh — KJ HEFNER ** 𖤐 (@kjsoslimey) December 4, 2022

Future & Others Hacked

Hackers have recently gotten a hold of a huge collection of songs before they’ve been released yet again. Young Thug, Future, Gunna, 21 Savage and Young Nudy are among the targeted artists this time. The leaks began to circulate on the internet on Tuesday night (December 6).

Hundreds of songs from artists such as Young Thug, Gunna, Young Nudy, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Future, SahBabii & more have leaked today 😳 pic.twitter.com/iwQWl2juqe — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 7, 2022

The artist hit the hardest this time around was Atlanta spitter Young Nudy. A total of 172 of his songs have been accessed and exposed to the internet without his approval.

The 29-year old took to his Instagram Stories to express his frustration. “I don’t know if y’all know but I’m not like other rappers, bro. I’m 100% fitting to take my time out to find out 100% who exactly is leaking my music and I’m 100% gonna pull up to whatever studio it is and I’m 100% gon’ beat yo a**,” he said.

young nudy's response to leakers recently leaking 172 of his songs pic.twitter.com/oEDi0I7EO8 — f⌖ (@ohfold) December 7, 2022

On the flip side, a leaked song can occasionally benefit an artist. A recent example of a leak working wonders for an artist is Lil Yachty and “Poland.”

Upon the leak of the clearly experimental track, it rapidly went viral on social media due to Boat’s wobbly, high-pitched hook on the track. The 25-year-old says the song wasn’t even finished.

The song currently has over 64,000 streams on Spotify, while the accompanying music video has 20 million views. It’s gone on to be one of the biggest hits of his career.

studio leaks always suck, but entire albums' worth of unreleased Young Thug and Gunna songs being leaked while they're unable to work on music (and when a proper release could potentially help them and their families while they're locked up) is really fucked up — @alshipley@mstdn.party (@alshipley) December 7, 2022

What are your thoughts on artists getting whole projects-worth of songs leaked? Comment down below.

