Bad Bunny is undeniably one of the biggest artists on the planet. He effortlessly topped Apple Music’s year-end charts last year, alongside Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI.

His surprise-released album, 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti, effectively catapulted him to new heights in his success and popularity around the world. Furthermore, the city of Los Angeles even honored him with his own day in October.

Bad Bunny performs during his first concert at Azteca Stadium as a part of World’s Hottest Tour on December 9, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

However, the 28-year-old has recently been wrapped up in some controversy. It all began when a video started surfacing on social media of the “Me Porto Bonito” artist walking around in the Dominican Republic. The footage shows him seemingly having a good time with some fans and taking pictures with them. However, he grabs one girl’s phone from her hand and aggressively throws it away.

Of course, he has since responded to his controversial action. “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it like one,” writes the superstar in his translated tweet.

Bad Bunny responds:



“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it like one.” pic.twitter.com/pYmQd73WqR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2023

On Monday (January 9), the Puerto Rico native took to his Twitter account to share a mysterious message. His bio now reads, “me van a extrañar,” which directly translates to “they will miss me” in English. Although the Twitter account is still public, he has changed his Instagram account to be on private mode.

It certainly seems as though some fans agree with his actions, while others are arguing it was unnecessary. Regardless of your thoughts, it’s certainly causing lots of conversations online.

