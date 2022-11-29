Apple Music has once again released its year-end charts for 2022. Now, listeners can look back on the best hits as well as top albums, most read lyrics, and more.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber finished the year at No. 1 in the Top Songs category with “STAY.” The track was initially released last summer and remained at the top spot for almost two whole months.

“STAY” has been even more impressive worldwide. The hit song reached No.1 in a total of 69 countries and has not dropped out of the Daily Top 100: Global since its release.

“Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black, “Easy On Me” by Adele, “As It Was” by Harry Styles, and finally, “Wait For You” by Future and Drake finish off the top 5 of the global list.

Bad Bunny is a relatively new name in the mainstream music industry. That said, his latest project Un Verano Sin Ti continues to be the biggest album release of the year. Unsurprisingly, it’s topped the Apple Music album chart.

According to the streaming service, this accomplishment makes Bad Bunny specifically the first Latin artist to ever achieve such a feat. This is just one of many records the wildly successful “Me Porto Bonito” hitmaker has broken in recent months.

Bunny also made his mark on an additional well-known streaming service, Pandora. The rapper secured the most spots on that platform’s Top Twenty Thumbed Tracks of 2022, which represents listeners’ most loved songs.

As a whole, hip-hop continues to lead the Top Songs category, accounting for 32 of the top 100 songs this year. Pop was close behind with 23 tracks, along with R&B/Soul claiming a respectable 11 songs.

What was your favorite track of the year? Let us know in the comments and check back with HNHH for all your hip-hop news.

[Via]