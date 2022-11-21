Kodak Black voiced his frustration on Twitter about losing the award for Favorite Hip Hop Song at the 2022 American Music Awards. His track “Super Gremlin” off of his fourth studio album, Back for Everything, was competing.

“My Shit Been In The Lead For Bout 2 Months,” Black wrote before adding, “All A Sudden They Give My Shit Away TODAY! SMH I JUST KNEW I WON.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Future went on to win in the category for his collaboration with Drake and Tems, “Wait For U.” The song is included on his latest album, I Never Liked You.

In addition to Black, other nominees for the award include Jack Harlow with “First Class,” Latto with “Big Energy,” and Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X with “Industry Baby.”

During its run, “Super Gremlin” peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Recording Industry Association of America also certified the song as Platinum in February 2022.

“Super Gremlin” similarly lost the honor of Song Of The Year at the BET Awards. Afterward, Black called for a boycott of the platform.

“This whole shit looked like a damn plot,” he said afterward at the time. “They probably hollerin’ at BET, like don’t give him that shit. I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to Frappuccino.”

Other winners in the hip-hop categories at the AMAs included Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj. Lamar won both Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album, while Minaj took home Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist.

