The full list of winners from the 2022 American Music Awards is here. Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and more took home top prizes in the hip-hop categories.

As for Lamar, he went home with the awards for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album. For the former, he went against Drake, Future, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk. In the latter, he won with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He beat out albums from Future, Gunna, Lil Durk, and Polo G.

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 01: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on the Samsung Stage during day two at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016 at Zilker Park on October 1, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)

With Minaj, she took home Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist. She beat out Cardi B, GloRilla, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Future was able to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song for his collaboration with Drake & Tems for “Wait For U.” The song is included on his latest album, I Never Liked You.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below.
Artist of the year

Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift — WINNER
The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron — WINNER
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” — WINNER
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite touring artist

Bad Bunny
Coldplay — WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones

Favorite music video

Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — WINNER

Favorite male pop artist

Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles — WINNER
The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift — WINNER

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS — WINNER
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic

Favorite pop album

Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — WINNER
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was” — WINNER
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite male country artist

Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen — WINNER
Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift — WINNER

Favorite country duo or group

Dan + Shay — WINNER
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

Favorite country album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — WINNER
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite country song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” — WINNER

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Lil Baby
Lil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj — WINNER

Favorite hip-hop album

Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — WINNER
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” — WINNER
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Latto, “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favorite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown — WINNER
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé — WINNER
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA

Favorite R&B album

Beyoncé, Renaissance — WINNER
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite R&B song

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul” — WINNER
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny — WINNER
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta — WINNER
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía

Favorite Latin duo or group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia — WINNER

Favorite Latin album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti — WINNER
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Rosalía, Motomami

Favorite Latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” — WINNER

Favorite rock artist

Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly — WINNER
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers

Favorite rock song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’” — WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite rock album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera — WINNER
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favorite inspirational artist

Anne Wilson
for King & Country — WINNER
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham

Favorite gospel artist

CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann — WINNER

Favorite dance/electronic artist

Diplo
Marshmello — WINNER
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto

Favorite soundtrack

ELVIS — WINNER
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Afrobeats artist

Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid — WINNER

Favorite K-pop artist

Blackpink
BTS — WINNER
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice

[Via]