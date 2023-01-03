Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars in the world. The Un Verano Sin Ti star recently made headlines after video surfaced of him angrily tossing a fan’s phone in the water nearby.

The unidentified Dan attempted to get a selfie with the 28-year old mega star. But Bunny was not happy about the fan getting super close. He took to Twitter to release a statement regarding the incident. “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect.”

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – DECEMBER 10: Bad Bunny performing during his second concert at Azteca Stadium, as a part of World Hottest Tour, on December 10, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)



The Grammy Award winning star continued on, explains why he decided to toss the fan’s cell phone. “Those who come to put a f–king phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

Many fans of the star are still outraged by the incident. However, Bad Bunny’s statement regarding phone gate has the Internet divided. “Bad Bunny is in his Justin Bieber era,” one fan tweeted.

“Anyone justifying Bad Bunny throwing someone’s phone, their property that they paid with their money, into the water because “personal space” can kindly f*** off,” another added. “I’m so tired of these celebrities, man.” The outrage comes on the heels of the Puerto Rican star giving fans a free, impromptu concert on top of a gas station in San Juan, PR.



Bad Bunny is under fire for throwing away a fan’s phone after they violated his personal space in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/bz1LsMz8Oz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 2, 2023

Bad Bunny’s foundation also gave out toys to kids during the surprise show. As for the next chapter in his career, the chart topping mega star announced that he’d be taking a break a music after wrapping his first stadium tour last year.

“2023 is for me,” he told Billboard. “For my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements. We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure.”

