Bad Bunny is a man of his word. Earlier this week, the international superstar hinted at new music coming soon. This weekend, he delivered, sharing his “Gato de Noche” single in collaboration with Ñengo Flow.

“This is to close the year,” the Latin rapper wrote on TikTok hours before sharing his surprise.

As Billboard notes, the catchy song’s lyrics are all about a “chico malo,” or bad boy, who’s vying for the attention of a lady that’s already spoken for.

“He loves you and gives you everything / But you’re the devil and you’re crazy for me,” a translation of Bunny’s bars reads. “You like the bad boys and are playing fire with me […] although you’re a sin, I’m going to hell following that big ass.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ñengo and the YHLQMDLG artist connect. Previously they came together on “Que Malo” and “Safaera,” the latter of which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. Both titles appear on Bad Bunny’s most recent album.

Less than a month ago, the Puerto Rican rapper also made waves with “La Jumpa.” The song premiered on November 30th and finds him working with Arcángel.

Prior to that came his record-breaking Un Verano Sin Ti album in May, which kept many hip-hop artists from claiming the coveted No. 1 spot this year.

Stream Ñengo Flow and Bad Bunny’s “Gato de Noche” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your favourite lyrics from the new single are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hoy yo voy a buscarte después de las doce

Ya te quiero comer y repetir toa’ las pose’

Hay que disimular y hacer que no me conoce’

Pasa el día con él, yo soy tu gato de noche

