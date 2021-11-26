latin rap
- MixtapesBad Bunny's "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana" Album Marks A Triumphant ReturnThe 22-track effort arrives on the heels of Benito's "Gently" collaboration with Drake on his "For All The Dogs" album.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersBad Bunny's First Week Sales Projections Suggest No. 1 Debut For "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana"Benito's last LP, "Un Verano Sin Ti" sold 328M in its first week out.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsBad Bunny & Ñengo Flow Surprise Fans With "Gato De Noche" Single: StreamIn the past, we've heard the two artists work together on "Que Malo" and "Safaera," among other titles.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsLatin Rap Starlet Nathy Peluso Unleashes "ESTÁS BUENÍSIMO" SingleThe Argentine artist is following her debut "Calambre" album with hit after hit.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesDJ Muggs & CRIMEAPPLE Reunite For 9-Track "Sin Cortar" AlbumCRIMEAPPLE has already delivered a handful of projects in 2022, though this is his first with his past collaborator DJ Muggs.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBad Bunny Performs "Un Verano Sin Ti" Live For The First Time, Breaks Puerto Rican Attendance RecordThe Latin rapper surpassed the record previously held by Metallica at the Puerto Rico Coliseum.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsCardi B's Future Plans Include Joint Mixtape With Offset & A Spanish AlbumCardi B is ready for world domination.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBad Bunny Drops Off Surprise 23-Track Project, "Un Verano Sin Ti"Bad Bunny's first week sales projections put him ahead of Future's "I NEVER LIKED YOU."By Hayley Hynes
- ViralJ Balvin Brutally Dissed By Latin American Rap Icon Residente During BZRP Session: WatchResidente laid into J Balvin with full force in a relentless verse during his studio session with Bizarrap.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPuerto Rican Rapper Anuel AA Comes Through With “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren”Eladio Carrion, Mora, Myke Towers, and Jhay Cortez all appear on the album.By Hayley Hynes