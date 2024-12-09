Peso Pluma Shouts Out Gervonta Davis On His Newest Single

Pluma's been having one heck of a year and he's essentially taking a victory lap now.

"Cryptocurrencies come my way / Front row watching Gervonta in Las Vegas / Shining, Swiss watch on my wrist / And on a private jet because time flies." For a majority, he's actually flexing his wealth and motion. "Girls in the jacuzzi, the guys with Uzis and SCARs / More private parties, Marca Registrada, my man / We party, molly and wax, tropical blew the coconut / Hooded up, hustling ovеr in Dubai." So, why would Peso Pluma namedrop the athlete in the track? Well, according to Variety, he's a massive fan of wrestling, boxing, and similar sports for a long time. In fact, his stage name actually translates to "featherweight," a weight classification. He's listed off some inspirations in his career like Ric Flair, for example. You can chec out "gervonta" with the YouTube audio link below.

One of Mexico 's biggest artists is finishing out 2024 with a celebratory type of track. Peso Pluma is here with "gervonta," his first solo release since his massive double album, ÉXODO, which hit streaming back in June. On this near three-minute cut, the Zapopan native raps in his typical yelpy and growly delivery over a trumpet and guitar-led instrumental. While the entire song isn't showing love to American boxing champion Gervonta Davis, Pluma does shout him out on the chorus.

