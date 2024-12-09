Peso Pluma Shouts Out Gervonta Davis On His Newest Single

One of Mexico's biggest artists is finishing out 2024 with a celebratory type of track. Peso Pluma is here with "gervonta," his first solo release since his massive double album, ÉXODO, which hit streaming back in June. On this near three-minute cut, the Zapopan native raps in his typical yelpy and growly delivery over a trumpet and guitar-led instrumental. While the entire song isn't showing love to American boxing champion Gervonta Davis, Pluma does shout him out on the chorus.
"Cryptocurrencies come my way / Front row watching Gervonta in Las Vegas / Shining, Swiss watch on my wrist / And on a private jet because time flies." For a majority, he's actually flexing his wealth and motion. "Girls in the jacuzzi, the guys with Uzis and SCARs / More private parties, Marca Registrada, my man / We party, molly and wax, tropical blew the coconut / Hooded up, hustling ovеr in Dubai." So, why would Peso Pluma namedrop the athlete in the track? Well, according to Variety, he's a massive fan of wrestling, boxing, and similar sports for a long time. In fact, his stage name actually translates to "featherweight," a weight classification. He's listed off some inspirations in his career like Ric Flair, for example. You can chec out "gervonta" with the YouTube audio link below.
"Gervonta" - Peso Pluma
Quotable Lyrics:
Pure damsel who likes to misbehave
And a brunette who doesn’t know how to act
Gloss and lipsticks, she’s high, lit a joint from the Fly
Like a fish in water, we’re all flying under the radar
An Italian who drives me around the city
In Al Capone mode, mob boss, and sightseeing in Japan