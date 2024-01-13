Kali Uchis And Peso Pluma Sing Beautifully About A Strong Woman On "Igual Que Un Angel"

Kali Uchis' star is always shining bright when she comes through with a new album. Her presence might be stronger than ever before on her fifth tape ORQUÍDEAS (ORCHIDS). It comes off the heels of her 2023 release Red Moon In Venus which featured the viral hit "Moonlight." This new record that stands before us brings tons of diversity as we have come to expect from Kali.

The album is blowing up online already in just its second day being out. One of the reasons why is because of the collaboration with Peso Pluma on "Igual Que Un Angel" ("Just Like An Angel"). Believe it or not, this marks their first-ever collaboration. After hearing it, though, we are going to need more.

Listen To "Igual Que Un Angel" By Kali Uchis And Peso Pluma

The theme around this heavenly cut is being a strong and independent woman. Even in times of hardship and heartbreak, she remains true to herself and never wavers. It is a groovy and laid-back piece of Latin art and deserves all of the buzz it is earning. Currently, the song has over 1 million plays on YouTube in just over 24 hours. Give it a spin above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Igual Que Un Angel" by Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma? Is this the best track from ORQUÍDEAS, why or why not? Where does this rank amongst the rest of the tracks from the record? Does Peso have the strongest feature? Who had the better performance and why?

Quotable Lyrics:

Un corazón como el tuyo está en extinció-o-on

Heaven must have sent you, love

Un corazón como el tuyo está en extinció-o-on

Heaven must have sent you, love

La favorita de Dios, la favorita de Dios, and it shows

Sent from Heaven down to Earth

