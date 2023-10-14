Bad Bunny’s First Week Sales Projections Suggest No. 1 Debut For “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana”

When Bad Bunny last surprised us with an album, Un Verano Sin Ti, the Latin rapper went on to break records for weeks to follow. His work was constantly resurfacing on Billboard's charts, beating out other rappers and singers thanks to the infectious vibe he curated on that LP. At the time, Benito managed to sell 328M copies in his first week out, solidifying his status as one of the biggest commercial artists in the industry at this time.

After dropping off his latest project, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana on Friday (October 13) with just a few days' notice, Hits Daily Double has shared their first week sales projections for the 22-song effort. According to the outlet, Bunny's album will move anywhere from 200 - 225K copies in the days immediately after dropping, which obviously marks a decline from his 2022 release. Nevertheless, the "Tarot" artist will likely outsell Drake's For All The Dogs as it continues to amass streams during its second week out.

Bad Bunny Could Take No. 1 on the Charts

As we previously reported, the Canadian achieved the seventh-largest opening day in Spotify history with his R&B-centric LP. Bunny's Nadie Sabe also made waves on the platform with his surprise drop becoming the "most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far." It was a slow start to the year in terms of No. 1 rap albums, so seeing both Drake and his "Gently" collaborator continuing to push boundaries has been exciting for hip-hop heads.

Bad Bunny brought plenty to the table in terms of his new album, but what's really got social media talking are his apparent references to his sex life with Kendall Jenner, as well as his name-drop of J Balvin on "THUNDER Y LIGHTNING." Seeing as the latter duo has collaborated in the past, the Colombian was left surprised by Benito's apparent diss. Read what he had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

