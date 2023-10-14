Bad Bunny’s “THUNDER Y LIGHTNING” Diss Leaves J Balvin Confused: Watch

While Drake took his time teasing us with a lengthy rollout for his For All The Dogs album, Bad Bunny is taking the opposite approach with his new LP. Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana arrived on DSPs on Friday (October 13) after the "Tarot" hitmaker first announced its impending debut on Monday (October 9). Now that many music lovers have had a chance to listen, reactions to the lengthy effort have been pouring in. Some are from other recording artists who didn't expect to hear Benito mentioning them by name in his lyrics.

Fellow Latin rhymer J Balvin is one such example. As Uproxx reports, on "THUNDER Y LIGHTNING," Bunny raps, "Thunder, lightning, yo soy un astro, Ricky Martin / Ustedes me han visto, to mis temas están charting / Ustedes me han visto, siempre ando con los mismo / Mientras ustedes son amigos de to el mundo como Balvin." When translated to English, the lyrics read, "Thunder, lightning, I am a star, Ricky Martin / You’ve seen me, all my songs are charting / You’ve seen me, I always walk with the same people / While you are friends of the whole world like Balvin."

Read More: Bad Bunny Is Frustrated By Fans Expecting Transparency In Kendall Jenner Relationship

Bad Bunny Name Drops J Balvin on His New Album

From the sounds of things, Benito sees himself as more loyal than Balvin, who's apparently a bit too friendly for his liking. In the hours after the album's arrival the latter jumped on Instagram Live to share his thoughts. Rolling Stone reporter Julyssa Lopez translated his reaction, which was notably mature.

"I think he’s an excellent artist. The person I know is a great person. We supported each other mutually, we made history, and we also created a new story within music. I don’t understand what was going through his head but, well, the guy I know is a good person," Balvin declared of his "Mi Gente" collaborator.

Read More: Britney Spears Claims She Didn’t Know Who J Balvin & Maluma Were

Colombian Singer Responds on Live

Do you think that Bad Bunny's lyrics mentioning J Balvin were intended to cause a rift between the two, or simply the former grabbing our attention with yet another celebrity name drop? Share any of your speculations in the comments below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]