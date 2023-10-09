Bad Bunny Reveals New Album Title And Release Date

Bad Bunny continues to impress listeners in 2023. He has been a nice run of features on some big artists' records. You can find on the reggaeton-inspired cut "K-POP" on Travis Scott's UTOPIA. His most recent guest verse shows up on Drake's For All The Dogs. He laid down his vocals on the short and sweet cut, "Gently." Just a few days ago, the Almirante Sur, Puerto Rico native took home plenty of hardware at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. In fact, he snuck off seven awards, including being named the Artist of the Year.

Now, he might be on his way to that title next year as well. The recording artist's albums usually do large streaming and sales numbers. His 2022 tape, Un Verano Sin Ti, was easily one of the biggest releases in the music world period. To put it in perspective, the track "Me Porto Bonito" is currently sitting at over 1.5 billion streams. One of his newest tracks, "WHERE SHE GOES," is well on its way to possibly succeeding that song. It has only been out for five months and it is about to hit 500 million plays on Spotify.

Bad Bunny's New Album Title Is Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

That track is going to be on Bad Bunny's upcoming project, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. In addition, his most recent single, "UN PREVIEW," will also be landing on it. Furthermore, Pitchfork says that it will be dropping on October 13. It will be a busy day with plenty of other big names in the mix, too. The title translates to "Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.” That title alone is very intriguing and we cannot wait to hear it. Especially after Bunny said in a recent Vanity Fair chat, "I feel more confident in talking about what I think, what I feel, and how I am living through my music."

Bad Bunny unveiling a new album, the title, adn the release date

