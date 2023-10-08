Bad Bunny Enjoys A Fun Night Out With Kendall Jenner After Winning Several Billboard Latin Music Awards

TMZ spotted one of the hottest new couples on the block recently at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The show took place just a couple of days ago at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida on October 5. The ceremony was broadcast on Telemundo, Universo, and streamed on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock. In fact, it was the 30th telecast which is an incredible run for the show. One of the biggest Latin artists in the world, Bad Bunny, made his grand appearance.

We say grand because he was taking all the trophies home that night it seemed. His final total reached seven with him even nabbing Artist Of The Year honors. There really was no other choice for that category because the pop star has been killing it. His features on UTOPIA, For All The Dogs, and his massive 2022 record, Un Verano Sin Ti, certainly warrant the recognition.

Bad Bunny Is Bringing Home Plenty Of Hardware

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Because of the big night, what better way to celebrate this momentous occasion than with your significant other? That is what he did with Kendall Jenner on the same night. Kendall and her superstar boyfriend took a gander around Superblue Miami, which is an art museum, and grabbed some food at a local BBQ spot. From the outside looking in, it seems the couple is enjoying each other's company and have been for eight months now.

