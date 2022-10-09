DJ Muggs – best known as the Soul Assassins leader and Cypress Hills producer – and multilingual artist CRIMEAPPLE first came together back in 2019 to share their Medallo album. It was so well received, that the pair shared Cartagena two years later, and now, they’re back with more.

This past New Music Friday, the frequent collaborators returned with nine tracks on their Sin Cortar project, including appearances from Sick Jacken of Psycho Realm on “Asesinos” and Lil Supa on “Window Down.”

In the months ahead of their record’s arrival, Muggs and CRIME shared their first single, “NBA,” along with an accompanying Estevan Oriol-directed video, followed by another single, “Lucas Y Monica.”

The latter has had a busy 2022 so far, already having shared projects like Jaguar on Palisade 2, Breakfast in Hradec in tandem with DJ Skizz, and two instrumental projects – Mátalos Con Más Éxitos and Viridi Panam.

Stream the all-Spanish Sin Cortar album from DJ Muggs and CRIMEAPPLE below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

Sin Cortar Tracklist:

Manteca Mambo Nada Era Facil Lucas Y Mónica Amnesia NBA Todo Bien Window Down (feat. Lil Supa) Asesinos (feat. Sick Jacken) Botellas De Guaro

