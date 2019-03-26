DJ Muggs
- MixtapesDJ Muggs Enlists Star-Studded Cast For "Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley"DJ Muggs goes all out for the third tape.By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDJ Muggs Enlists Ice Cube, B-Real & MC Ren To "Dump On Em" For New SingleWith this absolutely stacked lineup, what else could come out except a grimy boom-bap banger?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsMeyhem Lauren, DJ Muggs & Madlib Collide On "Fresh Out The Water"Meyhem Lauren teams up with Madlib and DJ Muggs on his new single. By Aron A.
- MixtapesDJ Muggs & CRIMEAPPLE Reunite For 9-Track "Sin Cortar" AlbumCRIMEAPPLE has already delivered a handful of projects in 2022, though this is his first with his past collaborator DJ Muggs.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDJ Muggs Enlists Scarface & Freddie Gibbs On "Street Made"DJ Muggs hints that his new single, "Street Made" could be Scarface's final rap song ahead of his farewell tour. By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Muggs Taps Method Man & Slick Rick For "Metropolis" Ahead Of New AlbumDJ Muggs teamed up with Method Man and Slick Rick for the first single off of his upcoming album, "Soul Assassins 3."By Cole Blake
- NewsDJ Muggs & Rigz Collaborate On "Gold"The new collab tape features Mooch, Rob Gates, Meyhem Lauren, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDJ Muggs Teams Up With An Impressive Roster Of Artists For “Winter 2”Roc Marciano, RLX, ILL Bill, and more appear on the 13-track album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDJ Muggs & Crimeapple Team Up On "Cartagena"DJ Muggs and Crimeapple are back at it again with the release of "Cartagena." By Aron A.
- NewsFlee Lord & DJ Muggs Connect On "Rammellzee"Ghostface Killah, Mayhem Lauren, and more join Flee Lord and DJ Muggs on their new collaborative effort. By Aron A.
- MixtapesDJ Muggs Goes On A Journey With "Dies Occidendum"DJ Muggs scores an unsettling dose of spiritual enlightenment with his new instrumental album "Dies Occidendum." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDJ Muggs & Rome Streetz Connect For "Death & The Magician"DJ Muggs and Rome Streetz team up for a brand new project. By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Muggs & Mach Hommy Drop Off "Tuez-Les Tous"DJ Muggs and Mach Hommy release their new collab project.By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Muggs & Mach-Hommy Link Up On "Stain Glass"DJ Muggs and Mach Hommy link up on their latest collab. By Aron A.