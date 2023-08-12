DJ Muggs Enlists Ice Cube, B-Real & MC Ren To “Dump On Em” For New Single

PSA: there’s a new old-school boom-bap posse cut with four legends for you to lend your ears to and nod your head along to. Moreover, DJ Muggs enlisted a crew of legendary MCs (Ice Cube, MC Ren, and B-Real of Cypress Hill) to bring us “Dump On Em.” Of course, with this list of collaborators, this is a classically grimy, menacing, and hardened banger with a lot of impactful lines and threatening energy. In particular, it’s great to hear Ren of N.W.A. pop up on a new track, as he’s more elusive than his collaborators here. Regardless, even if he was dropping a new album every week, this performance still stacks up well with the dark instrumental.

In fact, all the verses here showcase a lot of chemistry, charisma, and cold-blooded narratives. B-Real especially shines on this cut, not only because of his yelpy and ear-grabbing vocal tone, but for his vivid imagery and consistent flows. Furthermore, it contrasts well with the following bars from MC Ren, who still has his husky voice to emphasize the threats in his lyrics. Unsurprisingly, Ice Cube still sounds hungry to this day, and comes through with the most measured but emphatic set of lines. It might not reinvent the wheel, but it’s exactly the kind of track that displays what makes this brand of hardcore hip-hop so relevant and fresh to this day.

DJ Muggs’ “Dump On Em” With B-Real, Ice Cube & MC Ren: Stream

Meanwhile, DJ Muggs’ beat is as cold-blooded as the verses, with a thick bassline, menacing piano leads, and a dry drum pattern that switches up in the chorus. Actually, if you like this track, make sure to check out some of his other material from this year with the likes of Madlib and Mayhem Lauren. “Dump On Em” scratches an admittedly niche itch, but when it hits, there are few other styles that sounds as raw and grounded these days. If you haven’t heard this track yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some notable bars down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on DJ Muggs, MC Ren, B-Real, and Ice Cube.

Quotable Lyrics

In the home of the drive-bys and gang ties,

Better stay on your game and keep your f***in’ eyes wide

Open, motherf***ers always on the come-up,

Follow you home and then they run up with the gun up

