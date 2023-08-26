DJ Muggs Enlists Star-Studded Cast For “Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley”

Legendary producer DJ Muggs is here with a 19-song offering in the form of Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley. It is the third title in the Soul Assassins series, with the first one appearing back in 1997. The third album brings some great jazz and boom-bap-like production across the 46-minute and 14-second runtime. This is arguably the best tape out of all three.

Muggs’ Soul Assassins I, reached number 86 on the Billboard 200 and earned plenty of amazing reviews. Muggs grabbed Dr. Dre, B-Real, La the Darkman, Mobb Deep, RZA, GZA, Goodie Mob, KRS-One, and Wyclef Jean to boot. Then three years later, he returned with Soul Assassins II. Unfortunately, its peak was only 178. However, it garnered similarly positive reviews, so why not feed the fans more?

Who Did DJ Muggs Bring On?

The feature list is insane on this project, to say the least. Legends across the genre appear here in full force. You have Ice Cube on one of the lead singles from this project called “Dump On Em.” Method Man and Slick Rick show up for “Metropolis.” Finally, you also have Roc Marciano, Westside Gunn, Boldy James, CeeLo Green, and more show up for standout verses with amazing lyricism. It is a great project in this longstanding series.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from DJ Suggs, Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley? What song is your favorite on here? Who provides the best feature? Which is the best installment in this series? In fact, we want to hear what you have to say. So, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

“Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley” Tracklist

The Time Has Come It’s On with Boldy James Check In (Original Version) with Jay Worthy, Spanto Sicilian Gold with Ghostface Killah, Westside Gunn 67 Keys with Roc Marciano, Rome Streetz, Mayhem Lauren Mr. Cartoon Interlude with Mister Cartoon Jokers Wild with CeeLo Green Shell Casings with T.F Street Made with Scarface, Freddie Gibbs Where We At with Boldy James We Ain’t Playin (feat. Devin the Dude) with Jay Worthy, 2 Eleven, T.F Burn the Playbook with Evidence, Domo Genesis Majik Crazy Horse with Roc Marciano, CRIMEAPPLE Metropolis with Method Man, Slick Rick We Coming For the Safe with Boldy James Skeleton Bones with Rome Streetz Dump On Em (feat. MC Ren) with B-Real, Ice Cube Outro (feat. Estevan Orion & Spanto)

