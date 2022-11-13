Chiefly holding things down for the Latin rap community this weekend is Nathy Peluso, who flexed her rhyming chops on “ESTÁS BUENÍSIMO.” The new single premiered on Friday (November 11) and has since amassed nearly 225K streams on Spotify alone.

A press release reveals that the Argentine surprisingly artist wrote her latest work in just a few hours. The lyrics find her reaffirming her female dominance as she then takes the male gaze and flips it on its head.

If you’re not familiar, Peluso previously made her US debut at Coachella earlier this year. She landed on the “best things we saw” list from outlets like Rolling Stone and Billboard alongside names like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and J Balvin.

At the Latin Grammys, she was recognized as one of the most nominated artists. For this coming year, she’s earned another four nods, making her career total so far 10.

Peluso’s debut album, Calambre, has gone on to achieve an astounding 145 million streams. The project blends elements of sharp hip-hop and sleek retro R&B with a modern take on old-school salsa music.

Though her latest song is her HNHH debut, 27-year-old is no stranger to making waves with her music. Previously, she shared “EMERGENCIA,” “VIVIR ASÍ ES MORIR DE AMOR,” “Ateo” with C. Tangana, and “MAFIOSA,” just to name a few.

After recently signing with WME, the foreign hitmaker is ready to show the world what she’s got. Coming up, she’ll be headlining sold-out arena shows in Spain, Chile, and Argentina.

Stream “ESTÁS BUENÍSIMO” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what you think of Nathy Peluso’s potential as an artist in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sale de la piscina y le da el sol

Estamos en la casa de Marisol (¡Ah!)

No le resbala el agua por el cuello

Me pongo nerviosa y me amarro el cabello (Ah)