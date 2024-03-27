Anycia Is Hoping For A Man's Downfall With "NENE'S PRAYER"

Anycia has been sending shockwaves in the underground Atlanta, Georgia rap scene as of late. That is even with the 26-year-old femcee only being around since 2022. 2023 was when she began to gain more ears and eyes on her with her six-song EP EXTRA. Her single with fellow up-and-comer KARRAHBOO in November of last year, "SPLASH BROTHERS," was also a big deal. Since its release, the record has earned over 990,000 streams on Spotify.

In 2024, Anycia has been gaining more momentum with her high-profile collaboration "BACK OUTSIDE" with Latto and producers jetsonmade and Go Grizzly. The heavy-hitting trap banger with killer horn samples got her off to a strong start. Now, Anycia is looking to further hone her sound with "NENE'S PRAYER." This is also her second song of March.

Listen To "NENE'S PRAYER" By Anycia

The 1:36 track sees the cool and nonchalant MC rapping about a dude she is sick of. If there is anyway for this guy to fail, she wants to see it happen. "I hope your barber push your s*** back / I hope you get up out the car and then your phone crack," she hilariously says. Anycia did put it best on her Instagram. "I hope all my bad b*****s can happily torture they n****s with this song! 💘"

Quotable Lyrics:

I hope you know you played around cause I’m the realest b**** ‘round

Never been a dummy you can check the background

Get a big bankroll

B**** I’m always tripping cause you wanna be a h*e

Bet you get to tweaking if we get to switching roles

Naked in robe, sipping Cabernet, I ain’t losing sleep ‘bout a h*e no way

