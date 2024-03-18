Flo Milli & Anycia Glide Over Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Beat On "New Me"

Flo Milli has been impressing us more and more over the past few months. The Mobile, Alabama rapper and singer has some hits under her belt already. However, "Never Lose Me" has really catapulted to a more mainstream audience. This track is also the lead single to her new album Fine Ho, Stay, which saw its release this past weekend. However, this project and Flo Milli have a lot more to offer like "New Me" with Anycia.

She is one of the few multi-hyphenate guests to be onboard for Flo's third project. Gunna, SZA, Cardi B, and Monaleo are in the mix as well. What helps make "New Me" a standout is the dark and twinkly beat from Honorable C.N.O.T.E. In addition to the high-profile rappers, Flo did not cheap out on the producers either. ATL Jacob, Bangladesh, and Lex Luger are just a few to name.

Read More: YBN Nahmir Denies Scamming Fan For $200 After Adin Ross Pressure

Listen To "New Me" By Flo Milli & Anycia

Secondly, Flo and Anycia bring a cool, yet intimidating presence to this record. Milli's pre-chorus is one of best written bits of the song with sticky lines to pair with a simple and catchy flow. Up-and-comer Anycia continues to her add to her intriguing catalog with a more monotone and colder delivery. We definitely recommend this track from Fine Ho, Stay, so be sure to check it out above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "New Me," by Flo Milli, Anycia, and Honorable C.N.O.T.E.? Is this the best track from Fine Ho, Stay? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Who had the best performance on the track? Are both rappers some of the best female talents in the game right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Flo Milli and Anycia. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hit that ho with a two-piece

Hoes tryna fake kick it like Bruce Lee

Just got a new coupe, it got two seats

I don't let s*** slide like toosie

And a b**** gettin' paper like loose leaf

Have a ho catch a fade like Boosie

Read More: Adidas CEO Considered Hiding From Kanye West During Airport Encounter