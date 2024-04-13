Anycia Sounds More Nonchalant Than Ever Before On "BAD WEATHER"

With Atlanta, Georgia being one of the hubs for hip-hop, you already know that there is going to be an abundance of varying talent and styles. Anycia is someone who does not exactly fit into one specific lane. That is apparent through her casual mic presence and lyricism. It has quickly become an easily recognizable sound and it is why she will be cementing her star status very shortly when she releases her debut album. "BAD WEATHER" from Anycia is now most likely the third single from the LP.

Presumably, the first of three dropped back in the latter half of January. That was "BACK OUTSIDE" with fellow femcee Latto which was an absolute banger. Then, in March Anycia would go on to feed the fans twice with "UP, LIT. FREESTYLE" and "NENE'S PRAYER." With the album dropping on April 26, she is treating people to one more gift with "BAD WEATHER."

Listen To "BAD WEATHER" By Anycia

Bankroll Got It and jetsonmade team up for colorful and bouncy throwback-like beat which lays atop Anycia's subdued delivery. Out of all of the singles so far, this may be one of her most carefree performances, maybe even in her entire career. "BAD WEATHER" seems to be a song about the negativity that can sometimes surround someone and drag them down. It is why the nonchalant approach from Anycia makes sense here, as she does her best to brush off the bad vibes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, Nene brought the rain to LA

Do anything to see a smile on my face

Black the truck I'm sliding Cartier on my face (Yeah, Huh?)

Bankroll Nene know I made another one

Popping s*** out in public like some bubble gum

Put up, b**** you bum

