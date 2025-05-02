Lil Yachty Blasts KARRAHBOOO For “Playing Victim” Amid Record Deal Dispute

BY Caroline Fisher 538 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Yachty Blasts KARRAHBOOO Hip Hop News
Lil Yachty performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday October 6, 2023. Jay Janner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
KARRAHBOOO continues to accuse Lil Yachty of blocking her from dropping new music, which he continues to deny.

Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO have been at odds for months now. Last night, the two of them even got into a massive argument on X. In a series of tweets, the Atlanta femcee accused the Concrete Boys founder of trapping her in a toxic label deal. She alleges that as a result, she's been unable to drop new music.

"All you literally have to do is sign the paper u gone make more money than i owe u off release me," she wrote in part, per screenshots shared by Akademiks. "I'm not asking for none of the money u owe me i just want to get away from your toxic abusive a**. Just because ur upset with me u want me to sit is crazy."

Lil Yachty was quick to fire back, telling KARRAHBOOO to provide proof of her claims. "Karrah stop playing victim bro," he said. "I don't speak to you. I don't speak about you. you tweet about me every couple days. If i'm stopping you from dropping music. Prove it. Show any documents of me blocking you from uploading music."

Read More: KARRAHBOOO Calls Lil Yachty Out For His Alleged Mistreatment Of Women

Lil Yachty KARRAHBOOO Beef

In response, KARRAHBOOO posted a screenshot from YouTube, showing that her song "BOSSY BOOO" had been blocked on copyright grounds. According to Lil Yachty, however, that had nothing to do with him. "A record you didn't clear n***a???? Lmaoo n***a it got flagged cus u used a sample and didn't get it cleared u just dropped it," he insisted.

"We can post the emails if u want, i cant go first... where my management& lawyers said time and time that we can go through with the deal any day. We've been waiting on you. you speak negative on me daily and i still have been amicable through out this business process," he wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Yall gotta stop believing sh*t this weird so says. everything she says is a lie."

KARRAHBOOO's beef with Lil Yachty began last year following her departure from Concrete Boys. At the time, rumors that he bullied her out of the group ran rampant online, and she later came forward to allege this was true. In response, he alleged that he'd been writing all of her lyrics, which she vehemently denies.

Read More: Anycia, GloRilla, & KARRAHBOOO Are Fed Up With Men On "Never Need"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
lil-yachty-summer-smash-2024-3 Music KARRAHBOOO Calls Lil Yachty Out For His Alleged Mistreatment Of Women 869
Lil Yachty KARRAHBOOO Beef Instagram Response Hip Hop News Music Lil Yachty & KARRAHBOOO Won't Stop Trading Shots On Social Media 1.9K
BET VOTE FEST 2024 on National Black Voter Day in Philadelphia Music Karrahbooo Accuses Lil Yachty’s Concrete Rekordz Of Preventing Her From Releasing New Music 2.1K
2024 Gazebo Festival Music Karrahbooo Claps Back At Lil Yachty Following His Viral Tirade 2.9K