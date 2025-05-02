Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO have been at odds for months now. Last night, the two of them even got into a massive argument on X. In a series of tweets, the Atlanta femcee accused the Concrete Boys founder of trapping her in a toxic label deal. She alleges that as a result, she's been unable to drop new music.

"All you literally have to do is sign the paper u gone make more money than i owe u off release me," she wrote in part, per screenshots shared by Akademiks. "I'm not asking for none of the money u owe me i just want to get away from your toxic abusive a**. Just because ur upset with me u want me to sit is crazy."

Lil Yachty was quick to fire back, telling KARRAHBOOO to provide proof of her claims. "Karrah stop playing victim bro," he said. "I don't speak to you. I don't speak about you. you tweet about me every couple days. If i'm stopping you from dropping music. Prove it. Show any documents of me blocking you from uploading music."

Lil Yachty KARRAHBOOO Beef

In response, KARRAHBOOO posted a screenshot from YouTube, showing that her song "BOSSY BOOO" had been blocked on copyright grounds. According to Lil Yachty, however, that had nothing to do with him. "A record you didn't clear n***a???? Lmaoo n***a it got flagged cus u used a sample and didn't get it cleared u just dropped it," he insisted.

"We can post the emails if u want, i cant go first... where my management& lawyers said time and time that we can go through with the deal any day. We've been waiting on you. you speak negative on me daily and i still have been amicable through out this business process," he wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Yall gotta stop believing sh*t this weird so says. everything she says is a lie."